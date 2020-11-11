Genie In A Paper Plane: Christina Aguilera Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

All signs are pointing to Jay-Z’s agency empire adding a notable name to its already impressive roster. It seems Christina Aguilera will soon be representing the Roc.

As spotted on Page Six the “Loyal Brave True” singer might be in the midst of making a power move. According to the celebrity gossip magazine Roc Nation now has her listed as a talent they represent on their website. The shift, if true, will find the New York City native with a new management team after several years of under the guidance of music executive legend Irving Azoff.

Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

While she has yet to acknowledge the new deal she did make it clear she is staying busy. On November 10 she posted a photo of herself with a caption that read “Work mode.”

Photo: