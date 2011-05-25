Heineken Teaming Up With Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music For Summer Concert Series

Kanye, G.O.O.D. Music Performing at Heineken Red Star Access

Heineken is announcing plans to bring back their annual summer music program with Heineken ‘Red Star Access.’

The successor to Heineken’s past music programs, Red Star Soul and Inspire, will kick off on June 9th with an exclusive Kanye West presents G.O.O.D. Music event in New York City.

“We are ecstatic to be able to create Red Star Access for and present the program to our consumer base, enhancing our previous programs at the direction of the consumer and ultimately creating a platform that allows us to stay in their circle of dialogue and contribute value to their music experiences,” says Tyler White, Urban Brand Manager, Heineken USA.

In order to share the Red Star Access experience on a larger scale, Heineken has partnered with VEVO to share the original content from the two performances with consumers across the country.

In addition to the performances, Access includes 18 additional concerts with celebrity female hosts in the following markets: New York, Miami, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston, and Detroit.

Following the Heineken Red Star Access and Kanye West presents G.O.O.D. Music kick off event, the first leg of the tour will commence featuring G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha-T and CyHi The Prynce.

The remaining headlining and tier two talent and local market female hosts will be announced closer to date.

For additional details and ticketing information visit www.RedStar.Heineken.com.