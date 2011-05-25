Big Sean’s ‘Finally Famous’ Cover Revealed [Photo]

Big Sean’s Finally Famous Album Cover

The cover of Big Sean’s debut album has been revealed despite a recent album push back.

As previously reported, Big Sean’s Finally Famous album has been pushed back from its June 21st release date to June 28th.

Before that the album was scheduled to drop September 14 before being pushed back to May 3rd and June 21st.

Now with the final release date in place, the G.O.O.D. music head has revealed the cover for the album that boasts features from Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, Pharrell Williams, Chiddy Bang and Nas.

Check out Big Sean’s Finally Famous cover below.