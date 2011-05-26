Beyonce Reveals ‘4’ Tracklisting, Performs New Single “1+1” On American Idol [Video]

Beyonce Performs “1+1”

After premiering her new video on the program last week, Beyonce returned to American Idol for the season finale where she performed her hits and debuted her brand new single.

The “Run The World” songstress took the stage Wednesday and sang “Crazy In Love”, “Single Ladies” and “Déjà Vu” but it was her performance of her new track that stole the show.

As previously reported Beyonce’s set to release her new album 4 June 28 and released the tracklisting late Wednesday night on her Facebook page.

The album boasts only one feature, Andre 3000 who accompanies her on the track “Party.”

While on last night’s “Idol” stage, Bey performed the first cut from 4, “1+1” a love ballad that she said was one of her favorites.

Check out Bey on Idol and her tracklisting for 4 below.

1. “1+1″

2. “I Care”

3. “I Miss You”

4. “Best Thing I Never Had”

5. “Party” feat. André 3000

6. “Rather Die Young”

7. “Start Over”

8. “Love on Top”

9. “Countdown”

10. “End of Time”

11. “I Was Here”

12. “Run the World (Girls)”