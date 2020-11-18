Beats Links Up With Ambush For A Pair of Glow In The Dark Powerbeats

You will definitely stand out when you rock these latest pair of Powerbeats.

Beats announced on Tuesday (Nov.17) that it worked with Japanese contemporary jewelry label Ambush for a unique pair of its Powerbeats. This special version of the neckband earbuds glow in the dark, feature Ambush written on them, and costs $199.95, $50 more than the base model announced in March.

The Beats x Ambush Powerbeats marks the first time the company has released a pair of headphones that glow in the dark. As to who these will appeal to, they could prove very useful to runners or bike riders who fancy getting their workouts in at night. As for the inspiration behind the earbud’s eye-catching design, Ambush’s co-founder and creative director, Yoon Ahn, said she was inspired by “Tokyo’s energetic nightlife” when working on the Powerbeats.

“I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time. I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you’re outside late at night listening to music.”

Along with its new glow in the dark finish, the Powerbeats offer 15 hours of battery life, Apple’s H1 chip that allows for seamless pairing “Hey Siri” voice commands, IPX4 sweat resistance, and sound quality comparable to the sound profile provided by the Powerbeats Pro

If you want to score a pair, you try your luck on Apple.com , Dover Street Market, select Nordstrom stores, and as well as Nordstrom.com when they launch Nov.18.

Photo: Beats / Ambush