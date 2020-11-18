HHW Gaming: Microsoft Warns There Might Be An Xbox Series X Shortage Well Into 2021

If you weren’t able to secure an Xbox Series X through either preorder or on launch day, chances are high you won’t be able to get one until sometime in 2021.

Next year is when Microsoft is hoping it will be able to meet the high demand for its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X. Speaking at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference, Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart broke the bad news stating:

“I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1.”

The unfortunate news, while very disheartening for those hoping to cop an Xbox Series X for Christmas, should come as a surprise, being that Xbox chief Phil Spencer hinted at a shortage back in October. Speaking on the Dropped Frames podcast, he said, “We’re gonna have more demand than we do supply, and I’ll apologize in advance to people for that,” he further added, “I think we’re gonna live in that world for a few months that we’re going to have a lot more demand than we do supply.”

Spencer apologized again for the very limited number of Xbox Series S|X consoles during Twitch’s Gltichcon event that went virtual this year becuase of COVID-19, of course.

“We’ve been building them for almost two months and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high.”

But, there is some hope to look forward to. Stuart stated that he expects Microsoft to have more consoles in its fiscal Q4, which takes place between April through June.

“When we get to Q4, all of our supply chain [is] continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months. And that’s where I start to — I expect to see a little bit of the demand — the supply profile, meeting the demand profile.”

Patience will definitely have to become one of your virtues if it isn’t already. Besides, no one wants to pay over retail for an Xbox Series X or PS5 console, which is also in short supply following its launch. Both are going for $800 and above on StockX right now.

Yikes.

We will keep our fingers cross for another drop.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz