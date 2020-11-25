Now Sis: Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of

Mulatto’s puzzling wig drama continues to unfold after accusations of the rapper being a wig thief surfaced on social media over the weekend. The drama started from a hairstylist who claimed she sent a wig to the rapper two years ago and was never credited for the contribution when she saw it worn in a post on Instagram.

“Mulatto legit stole my hair 2 years ago and I’ve just been pim watching her blow up lol now she’s blocked us what a loser had the nerve to say that 2 years ago like money’s changed in 2 years get the f*ck outta here silly b*tch,” the stylist wrote on Twitter. The post was attached with several screenshots, one being of a conversation the two had in 2018.

Mulato legit stole my hair 2 years ago and I’ve just been pim watching her blow up lol now she’s blocked us what a loser had the nerve to say that was 2 years ago like money’s changed in 2 years get the fuckk outa here silly bitch pic.twitter.com/T7qwxhBl09 — Deborah Lianiii ❤️ (@Debrahliani) November 19, 2020

Once Black Twitter caught wind of the accusations, it immediately went viral, giving way to a weekend-long roasting session that was long overdue— catch up on that here.

Mulatto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, took time to clear her name with a couple of clap-backs on Twitter.

“2yrs later I’m getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo,” she responded in a quote tweet to the stylist. “My last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it..waiting 2yrs for me to ‘blowup’ sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser.”

2yrs later Im getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo..my last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it..waiting 2yrs for me to “blowup” sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser https://t.co/UvF1LBV7vn — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 20, 2020

She continued on another tweet, “What y’all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER.”

What y’all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 20, 2020

Well, that response instantly signaled other stylists to step forward with their own stories of their alleged wig thieveries.

On cue, the “B*tch From Da Souf” rapper addressed those accusations, too.

“I got a mf tryna sue me now for a car accident 3 years ago too lmaoooo like everything & everybody be so opportunistic I swear to God I be wishing I was normal sometimes,” she said.

I got a mf tryna sue me now for a car accident 3 years ago too lmaoooo like everything & everybody be so opportunistic I swear to God I be wishing I was normal sometimes — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 20, 2020

“Steal a wig for me daddy,” she heckled. “Snatching wigs. Literally.”

Steal a wig for me daddy ❤️ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 22, 2020

Snatching wigs. Literally. — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 22, 2020

What do you guys think of this bundle burglar accusations? Let us know in the comment section!