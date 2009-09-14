Kanye Appearing on Jay Leno Tonight

It hasn’t even been a full day since the VMAs with the high profile tirade of Kanye West during Taylor Swift’s “acceptance” speech and he has become public enemy number one. Twitter has been running rampant as celebrities have all given their own opinions on their disgust with the rapper and his actions.

One can only speculate what could transpire as West will already have his face back in the media today. Alongside Jay-Z and Rihanna, he will assist in performing Jigga’s hit “Run This Town” off of The Blueprint III on the debut of Jay Leno’s new show. The show will be airing at 10 p.m.

There has been no official word if the three will actually sit down and have a discussion with Leno, but something just feels as though it will have to happen. It seems like the world feels as though West not only owes Swift an apology, but everyone as he has continued to act like a child by throwing unnecessary tantrums when things don’t seem to go his way.

Although West has apologized for his actions towards Swift, the magnitude of that spectacle cannot be forgotten so easily. Whether it was just the liquor talking, there is always a time and place to voice one’s opinion and that was neither. People rarely forgive and they never forget so hopefully last night will not trickle down to create a negative vibe tonight.

One thing is for sure and that is the fact that a person can say sorry a million times, but if they continue to show the exact same ways and perform the exact same actions, it is only a matter of time before they fall into an abyss as it pertains to the public eye. West has never been one to bite his tongue against anyone that he felt has done him wrong, but there’s no real excuse for it this time around. We can just tune in at 10 and see what happens.