Lil Yase Shot & Killed Near Dublin BART Station, Authorities Say

Details have emerged regarding the passing of Bay Area rapper Lil Yase . Authorities report that Yase was shot and killed near the Dublin BART station stop over the weekend.

Yase, real name Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., was in the Dublin area, which sits east of the bay, early Saturday morning where he was reportedly shot according to the Mercury News. Not much is known about the events that lead up to the shooting, nor has any witness account been produced as of yet.

The News obtained an interview with one of Yase’s business partners at 420 Productions, a music label distributed by Empire. Justin Miranda said that Yase informed him and friends via text messages that he was on his way in to a scheduled recording session.

“That’s the thing that’s really bothering everyone close to us, is that no one knows. We don’t have any idea what he was doing out there,” Miranda said. “Everybody is confused, no one knows what the hell is going on, or what happened.”

Miranda added that Yase had no known enemies and was universally beloved from Los Angeles up to the Bay Area, spending much of his free time playing video games. Miranda also noted that Yase’s successes in music afforded him a viable stream of income and kept him out of the streets.

It is that same understanding that Yase was no longer outside in the streets is what is puzzling his friend, this while police and others continue to investigate the matter.

420 Productions posted a moving tribute to Lil Yase, writing, “We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you. Please repost and share let the world know who the “Top Dog” is @yasemoney600.”

Rest powerfully in peace, Lil Yase.

