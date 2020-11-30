Styles P Shares Details Of Unreleased Mac Miller Collaboration

Styles P has been rapping since the 1990s and is still very much an active and effective artist, all while dividing his time as a health advocate and entrepreneur. Via Twitter, the LOX wordsmith and juice bar owner shared that he recorded a track with the late Mac Miller that was produced by Pharell Williams of The Neptunes.

The rapper born David Styles recently celebrated his 46th birthday and had an active 2020 with the release of his 13th studio album, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm, along with a trio of features and collaborations with the likes of Tragedy Khadafi, Pharoahe Monch, and more.

“I have a song with Mac Miller I never heard I believed Neptune’s produced it ..I don’t know if it came out and I missed it or they never released it. Would love to hear it,” Styles tweeted this past Saturday (Nov. 28).

A fan named @KingFromKush shared an old Mac Miller interview where he mentioned the song in question, with the late Pittsburgh star adding that Pharrell Williams worked on the track and that he had a joint in the can with Curren$y.

I knew I wasn’t crazy I started thinking I was bugging !!! That shit was tough though !!! https://t.co/SOmRF1wLjh — little farma (@stylesp) November 28, 2020

“I remembered me @CurrenSy_Spitta and mac was getting stoned and Mac lighting mad cigarettes and me preaching to him about picking a side. His energy was and is amazing,” Styles said in another tweet, now connecting his memories with the moment.

Mac Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, passed in September 2018 at the age of 26 due to a drug overdose according to widely circulated reports.

