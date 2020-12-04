The Grio.TV Set To Premiere MLK Weekend Says Byron Allen

Get ready, the Grio.TV is coming to 100 million households next month.

Allen Media Group founder Byron Allen announced on Friday (Dec.4) the Grio.TV will be apart of the rebranding of his newly acquired MGM over-the-air broadcast network Light TV into a channel that will focus on African American-featured content. The Grio reports that the channel’s slogan will be “Our Culture Forever” and will feature movies, game shows, sitcoms, dramas, concerts, variety shows, news, and lifestyle content when it launches on Martin Luther King weekend.

Viewers can watch the new channel via free digital streaming,over-the-air broadcast television stations, cable/telco/satellite platforms.

Allen, who purchased the website in 2016 and successfully grew its active from less than 1 million to an astounding 10.5 million active users, spoke on the announcement of The Grio.TV adding:

“The Grio, which means ‘storyteller’ in Africa, is the first platform to offer an online digital news destination, a free streaming app providing local news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment content geofenced to the user’s zip code, and an over-the-air broadcast television network.”

“TheGrio.TV is especially important to me, as it will both serve and uplift all viewers. TheGrio.TV is the first and only 100-percent African American-owned and targeted broadcast television network and free digital platform – making us truly authentic, without being filtered or controlled by others outside of the community.”

Allen’s company, the Allen Media Group, has invested $1 billion in acquiring media assets. The comedian/mogul purchased The Weather Channel back in 2018 and 16 broadcast affiliate TV networks and many ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations across America.

Just this June, Allen settled a $20 billion lawsuit against Comcast for an undisclosed amount of money, alleging the broadcast company “refused to offer his TV channels in its cable bundles because he’s Black.”

Allen isn’t stopping with his latest moves either. He is reportedly looking to invest $10 billion for the next two years to acquire more major media assets.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty