CLOSE
HomeNews

‘B.A.P.S.’ & ‘Eve’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Passes Away From Cancer

Rest in powerful peace.

Screening Of Lionsgate Films' "Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, most known for her role opposite Halle Berry in the 1997 film B.A.P.S., has passed away. She was 53.

TMZ reports that Desselle-Reid passed away on Monday (Dec. 8) after a long and private battle with colon cancer. Reportedly she was diagnosed earlier this year and was in hospice care when she passed away. The news was also confirmed by her manager.

Besides B.A.P.S., her other film credits include Madea’s Big Happy Family and Def Jam’s How to Be a Player. she also starred in Eve as Janie Egins for three years opposite rapper Eve.

“I can’t believe it @NatalieDesselle sending prayers,love and strength to her family. Rest in Peace,” wrote Eve on Twitter. 

A number of her peers paid their respects on social media after learning of her death, including Holly Robinson Peete, Viola Davis and Halle Berry.

Rest in powerful peace Natalie Desselle-Reid.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
RIP

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsLos Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
LeBron vs. Kyrie, Again: LeBron James Responds To Kyrie Irving Clutch Comments, #NBATwitter Reacts
12.08.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close