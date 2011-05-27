Happy Birthday 3 Stacks: A History Of Andre 3000’s Wildest Looks

Happy Birthday Andre 3000

Andre 3000 is celebrating 36-years of life today and a career full of chart shaking hits.

The eclectic Outkast emcee has been virtually absent on the music scene but will return June 28 as the only feature on Beyonce’s album for their track “Party.”

While we wait for another lyrical blessing from the Atlien, let’s take a look back at Andre 3000’s wildest looks his zany style over the years.

From platinum wigs to the fringe pants, here’s a history of Andre 3000’s wildest looks.

Happy B Day 3 Stacks!

