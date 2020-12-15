Busta Rhymes ft. Bell Biv Devoe “Outta My Mind,” Dave East “Never Had Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.20

After taking a lengthy hiatus from the game, Busta Rhymes returned with a certified banger in Extinction Level Event 2 a month and some change ago and has since dropped a few visuals in support of the project.

Today the Hip-Hop OG links up with legendary R&B group Bell Biv Devoe for his video to “Outta My Mind” where Busta and BBD get in the holiday spirit and turn up at an underground club in what could be a potential super spreader event. Wasn’t no one wearing a mask when those cameras was rolling. Just sayin.’

From Brooklyn to Harlem, Dave East takes to the block with Quany Gz in his clip to “Never Had Sh*t” where they demonstrate they got a whole lotta everything now.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On, Westside Boogie featuring Joey Bada$$, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT. BELL BIV DEVOE – “OUTTA MY MIND”

DAVE EAST & QUANY GZ – “NEVER HAD SHIT”

DRAG-ON – “BLOWING MY HIGH”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE FT JOEY BADA$$ – “OUTSIDE”

38 SPESH & ETO – “FLOUR CITY 2”

ICEWEAR VEZZO & RIO DA YOUNG OG – “GHETTO ICE”

BURNA BOY – “WAY TOO BIG”