N.E.R.D. Alert: 11 Things We Learned From Pharrell Williams On ‘Drink Champs’

Don’t be fooled by his boyish young looks, Pharrell Williams a.k.a. Skateboard P a.k.a. one-half of the legendary Neptunes is a veteran in the music game, with icon status established.

More than 25 years in the man has produced for everyone from Jay-Z to Britney Spears in his illustrious career and he’s still got lots of gas left in the tank. Recently Skateboard P indulged in much adult juice alongside Noreaga for Drink Champs and got into some eyebrow-raising moments he’s lived in his music career.

Aside from Nore dropping some gems like the fact that Biggie called him before he died telling him he wanted to hop on the remix to “T.O.N.Y.,” Pharrell’s definitely got some stories to tell himself and we can’t believe most of them.

Here are the 11 things we learned from Pharrell on Drink Champs.

Though the rumor is that The Neptunes ghost-produced the classic 90’s hit “Rump Shaker,” Pharrell says that it’s not true…entirely. Though P says he didn’t produce the beat, he reveals that he met Teddy Riley on the night the record was being made and Teddy asked him to pen his verse on the record. He obliged and the rest is history. He’s also the voice on SWV’s “Human Nature” which says “S-S-S-Double-U-Double-V.” Wow. Pharrell OG forreal forreal.

