DJ Clark Kent, DJ Spinna To Host New Shows on Apple Music

Millennials might not be too familiar with culture icons such as DJ Clark Kent, The Village People or DJ Spinna. But us OG’s who are familiar and the youth will be able to learn about their legends in the coming new year, via Apple Music.

This New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) DJ Clark Kent, The Village People’s lead singer Victor “The Cop” Willis and DJ Spinna will be launching their respective radio shows on Apple Music Hits. Naturally, each of their shows will consist of their life’s work, the genre that made them household names to fans, and the stories that they’ve lived during the course of their careers.

Clarkworld Radio With DJ Clark Kent will kick off as a one hour bi-weekly show which will feature all work from the music genres that puts a smile on Kent’s face such as Hip-Hop, R&B, rock, reggae, soul, funk, and dancehall. The Brooklynite has produced records for the likes of Notorious B.I.G. (R.I.P.), Jay-Z, Rakim and 50 Cent so you know his show’s going to be all kinds of lit for us older heads. Clarkworld Radio with DJ Clark Kent kicks off at 7pm ET on December 31.

Here To There Radio with DJ Spinna will also feature Hip-Hop and R&B while intergrating funk, soul, disco and jazz, house, and dance/electronica. The man has remixed work for iconic artists such as Stevie Wonder, De La Soul and Mary J. Blige, so prepare to get all in your feelings here and there. Here To There Radio with DJ Spinna debuts on December 31st at 6pm ET.

And of course we have Disco Life Radio with Victor Willis, who’ll take everyone back to the days of bell bottom pants, Saturday Night Fever, and everything else that made the 70’s such a memorable decade in music. Disco Life Radio with Victor Willis debuts at 1pm ET on December 31st.

Everyone bout to get a history lesson in music, culture, and yester-decade come New Year’s Eve and beyond.

