Busta Rhymes Memorializes MF DOOM In Heartfelt Letter

Busta Rhymes is mourning over the loss of his longtime friend, and collaborator MF DOOM after the recent news of his death created a shockwave of grief throughout the culture. After a few days of silence, Vibe spotted Busta’s heartfelt letter penned on Instagram memorializing DOOM’s life and contribution to Hip-Hop.

“It has taken me days to come to terms with this enough to type about it and I still can’t believe it or come to terms with it,” Busta wrote on Sunday (Jan. 3). “I’m completely f*cked up by the loss of this GOD MC & incredible human being!!! Over 30 years of friendship and brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodunit MF Doom himself but this time I have [received] the confirmations that it wasn’t. From before our records came out, grinding together trying to figure it out and navigating through this sh*t.”

MF DOOM tribute thrown up in NYC. pic.twitter.com/NPOuTlSHfF — Lei Takanashi (@Lei_Takanashi) January 1, 2021

He continued, “This man has meant something to our culture that no other mc has because he figured out something that none of us has before him and that was to be completely free! We all have so much to still learn from this great mind! Again rest easy king! I will tell all the stories when it’s time for me to do my testimonial for your documentary almighty!”

MF DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, passed away on Oct. 31, according to an official statement released by his wife on New Year’s Eve. The legend would have turned 50 this weekend. Since news broke, an outpour of rappers has shared their tributes to one of the most revolutionary lyricists in rap.

Read Busta’s full letter below.