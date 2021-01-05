Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm, Is In ICU

UPDATE (11:00pm): Dr. Dre took to Instagram to let his fans know that he is doing much better. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” said Dre via IG. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

—

Dr. Dre is currently in a Los Angeles ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

TMZ reports that the Hip-Hop icon is currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, Dre suffered the aneurysm Monday (Jan. 4) and he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Fortunately, sources say he is in stable condition while doctors are running tests to figure out what is exactly wrong.

Prayers up to Dr. Dre and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. According to LL Cool J, he is already on the way.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

This story is developing.