Jim Jones ft. Vado & Rain910 “MMTC,” Fredo Bang ft. Lil Durk “Top” & More | Daily Visuals 1.29.21

Jim Jones still ballin' and Fredo Bang is doing pretty well for himself too. Today's Daily Visuals.

One of the biggest beefs Hip-Hoppers have with the Dipset reunion of 2018 was that the group didn’t drop enough visuals together. Since then, though, the Capo’s been on his grizzly releasing new work and has kept his name ringing bells out on these streets.

Today (Jan. 29), Jim Jones links up with Vado and Rain910 for his visuals to “MMTC” in which Jones puts emphasis on furs, ice, and thick women who don’t mind sippin’ bubbly from a bottle. Who needs fancy glasses?

Back in Baton Rouge, Fredo Bang calls on the talents of Lil Durk and in his clip to “Top” politics in a private plane before heading back to the block to spread love to his hood.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fatboy SSE and CEO Son Son, G Perico, and more.

JIM JONES FT. VADO & RAIN910 – “MMTC”

FREDO BANG FT. LIL DURK – “TOP”

FATBOY SSE & CEO SON SON – “WE SMOKE”

G PERICO – “WELCOME TO THE LAND”

S3NSI MOLLY – “D&B”

VITA LONI – “THE WAY YOU LOVE ME”

SEDDY HENDRIX FT. G HERBO & JETSONMADE – “RUN IT UP”

G-KEEZ FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “COUNTED ‘EM OUT”

