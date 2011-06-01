New Music: Beyonce “Best Thing I Never Had” [Audio]

Beyonce is continuing to roll out the releases for her upcoming album and has dropped a new single.
Mrs. Shawn Carter has debuted her new track “Best Thing I Never Had”, another ballad from the new project dropping June 28th.
As previously reported Beyonce premiered her first single “Run The World (Girls)” before performing “1+1” on American Idol.
Check out the latest from Bey below.
What do you think of “Best Thing I Never Had”?
