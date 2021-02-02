Ryan Coogler Producing Wakanda Television Series For Disney+, More

In the Marvel Comics Universe, Wakanda is much more than a location for the Black Panther storyline, it’s an entire movement. So much so that director Ryan Coogler will be bringing a series based on the fictional African nation with all the vibranium to Disney+.

On Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month no less, Marvel announced that it signed a 5-year deal with the Black Panther-director Coogler’s Proximity Media to develop a TV show based on the Kingdom of Wakanda. At the moment, Coogler is working on the sequel to Black Panther, which starred the late, great Chadwick Boseman and became a global smash.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, in a press statement. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Although there haven’t been any details provided of what exactly Coogler and his crew is cooking up, if you read in between the lines, things sound extra litty.

“As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella,” said Coogler of formally teaming with the Walt Disney Company in a statement. “We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” stated Ryan Coogler on behalf of Proximity Media.”

It was previously revealed that Chadwick Boseman’s character of T’Challa would not be recast. Dedicated and casual fans are clamoring to find out to expect in Black Panther 2.

Other films in Coogler’s resume include Creed and Fruitvale Station, so we expect nothing but the best when his name is stamped on a project.