Jay-Z Shuts Down Flagship 40/40 Club For Renovations

Jay-Z Temporarily Closing 40/40 Club For Summer Upgrade

Jay-Z’s Midtown Manhattan 40/40 Club will get an upgrade this summer, but the hip hop mogul and his business partner Juan Perez say they will need to temporarily close the flagship location in order to complete the renovations.

The two recently announced the three-month closing in a letter posted by the New York Daily News, which reads,

“Starting June 1st, The 40/40 Club’s New York City flagship location will undergo a complete transformation from floor to ceiling,” read the letter. “Lead by world renowned designer Jeffery Beers, The 40/40 Club’s makeover will draw inspiration from the energy, grandeur and opulence of New York City nightlife. We are eager to re-open our doors in September and re-introduce a revolution in luxury sports watching and nightclub experience. We appreciate your patience and continued dedication to our growing brand as we vow to return to the scene stronger than ever.”

Jigga’s upscale sports bar opened in 2003 and has two locations in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey (opened in 2005).

A third venue opened in Las Vegas in 2007 but closed only eight months after it began operation.