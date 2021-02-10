Freddie Gibbs ft. ScHoolboy Q “Gang Signs,” Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka “Only You” & More | Daily Visuals 2.10.21

Real ones know that Freddie Gibbs can spit bars when he’s in the booth and though he’s been making more noise lately for his drama with his Hip-Hop peers, we recognize he’s more than a street dude in the rap game.

Interestingly enough for his ScHoolboy Q assisted visuals to “Gang Signs,” the Indiana hood representative goes the animated route in which cute bunnies and turtles out there living that thuuuuuug life! Well, can’t say we saw that coming. Hella entertaining though.

On a softer note, Eric Bellinger links up with Hitmaka and for their clip to “Only You” woos a thick young woman by the beach with some high notes and smooth words.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Pooh Shiesty, Snap Dogg, and more.

