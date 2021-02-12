Phife Dawg Drops New Posthumous Single “Nutshell Pt. 2”

It’s going on five years since the culture lost the legendary MC Phife Dawg from the iconic Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest (still one of the hardest group names in music, ever). And though the 5-Foot Assassin isn’t here in the physicla, his legacy is still revered, respected and remembered in the fondest of ways.

Though many thought we heard the last of his work in the 2016 Tribe Called Quest album We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, in 2021 we’re getting some more lyrical bombardment from the Malik The Five-Foot Freak via a new solo album, Forever. Though details about Phife’s upcoming LP are being held close to the chest, for now, fans are now getting blessed with the first single off the upcoming project which features two of his triple-OG rap peers.

In partnership with SMOKIN’ NEEDLES/AWAL, Phife Dawg’s “Nutshell Pt. 2″ was released today (February 12) and boasts guest verses from Hip-Hop OG’s Redman and Busta Rhymes over the DJ Rasta Root produced cut which helps gives this cut a 90’s golden era feel. Knowing what this new album means to Hip-Hop and the legion of Phife and Tribe fans across the board, Phife Dawg’s family is ecstatic about the upcoming release.

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release,” said Phife’s family via a statement. “We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out Phife’s “Nutshell Pt. 2” below and let us know if you’re excited about getting new material from the Hip-Hop legend in 2021.