The Score: Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Certified Diamond

Lauryn Hill has made history during Black History Month after her iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill reached diamond status.

On Tuesday (February 16), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), took to Twitter to announce that the former Fugee has sold over 10 million copies of her lauded solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, making her the first female MC to make the achievement.

“Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club @MsLaurynHill! #TheMiseducationofLaurynHill is now a (10X) certified album! @ColumbiaRecords #BlackHistoryMonth #RIAATopCertified.”

This isn’t the first time Hill’s debut — and only — solo album has made history. Propelled by hits “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything Is Everything” and “Ex-Factor,” the project propelled Hill on the trajectory toward superstardom. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 422,624 copies within its first week, breaking the previous record for first-week sales by a female artist.

Hill made history again at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, where her album was nominated for 10 awards and earning five, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Doo Wop (That Thing).” At the time, no other female artist had ever received that many nominations and awards in a single night. In 2015, Miseducation was also added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, cementing its status as a cultural icon.

Over the years, fans petitioned the triple-threat artist for another album or project, seemingly to no avail. As previously reported, in January during an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Ready or Not” artist explained why, revealing after she dropped her first album, no one from her label asked her how they can help her make another one.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever,” Lauryn Hill said. “After the Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”

While the news may not be what fans would like to hear, Hill continues on to reveal that she is content with her catalog noting that the release of her iconic album helped her achieve what set out to do in the industry.

“At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. … I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believe the Miseducation did that and I believe I still do this — defy convention when the convention is questionable.”

The former Fugee member is now up there with other icons like Eminem, 2Pac, Outkast, The Notorious B.I.G., and the Beastie Boys who also have Diamond status.

Revisit the album below.