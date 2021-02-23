SZA Partners With TAZO Tea For Climate Justice Initiative, Offering Green Jobs To Impacted Communities

For fans of SZA, most know that she promotes a healthy lifestyle and positive representation of self which lends themselves to her talents as a creative artist. The TDE vocalist has parted with TAZO Tea and its climate justice initiative, TAZO Tree Corps.

Announced last week (Feb. 17), the new partnership will focus on climate justice and create a paid and locally-hired workforce who will work under the TAZO Tree Corps umbrella and help with tree planting and maintenance. These jobs would automatically have an immediate impact as the TAZO Tree Corps has aims that the workforce will be made up of residents of the most impacted communities.

SZA joins the effort due to her own experiences with climate injustice, in where Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities are more likely to suffer from the issues caused by climate change and its devasting impact on living environments. Standing in alignment with those communities, SZA will help TAZO push the mission and overall purpose of the TAZO Tree Corps and its attainable goal in raising awareness on the effects climate change has on our daily lives.

In an effort to bring “Tree Equity” to five major American cities where zoning has frozen out the residents in the poorer districts from obtaining a measurable amount of green space in their respective areas. TAZO intends to employ five individuals for each city, and they will be employed steadily for two years in order to bring the aforementioned equity of green space.

To learn more about SZA and TAZO Tea’s climate justice initiative, click here.

Photo: SZA/TAZO