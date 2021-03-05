Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her

2021 continues to be a tough year for Nicki Minaj and her family. The rapper and her husband are being accused of intimidating a woman who is tied to his criminal past.

As spotted on Complex the celebrity couple have their names wrapped up in more scandal. More importantly it is traced to Kenneth Petty’s very extensive rap sheet. For those that don’t know the Queens native is registered as a Level 2 sex offender on New York State’s Sex Offender Registry. According to the registry he was convicted of attempted first-degree rape back in April 1995 in connection to an a incident when he and the victim were 16-years-old. The documentation also confirms he used a sharp object, presumably a knife, during the crime. 26 years later she says that she is suffering from a different type of his abuse.

The victim, who goes by the name of “Jennifer”, recently conducted an interview with The Daily Beast. The extensive feature details several critical parts of the story including her clarifying Nicki’s earlier statement claiming that “Jennifer” sent a judge a communication recanting the story. She would go on to say that associates of Minaj and Petty have pressured her to do that but she refused. The unnamed female would also tell the news site that someone also offered her thousands of dollars to change her stance. These instances troubled her greatly thus she moved several times for her safety.

But to hear her tell it the couple sent more people to try to sway her. Apparently after Petty’s 2020 arrest someone named “Barry” contacted her stating that Nicki wanted to have a conversation with her. This included an offer of support where the “Anaconda” rapper said she would be willing to help with “anything you need”. “Jennifer” also states that she has been in contact with US Marshalls and suggests that a new investigation on Petty is underway. “I’m hoping for the truth to come out, and whatever comes from that truth, to let it be,” she said. Minaj and Petty have not responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.

