Dr. Dre Shows Off His Work Ethic In The Updated Chrysler Commercial [Video]

Dr. Dre Gets Behind The Wheel In His Chrysler Commercial

Dr. Dre is in the driver’s seat of his Chrysler commercial originally broadcasted in April which featured the beat for “I Need A Doctor.”

The updated version is here with some new music and the legendary beatsmith behind the wheel but the narration remains the same. “Some people say good things come to those who wait. Truth is, good things come to those who work.”

Take a look at the new Chrysler ad and is that Kendrick Lamar at the :33 mark.