Money Jay – “Death Row”

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught up with Akon’s Konvict Muzik artist Money Jay.

Currently rocking the south with the club anther “Death Row,” The Decatur, GA emcee talks about his relationship with Akon as well as making Konvict’s name ring out in the streets in regards to Hip-Hop.

Konvict Muzik & Hittmenn DJs Present: MoneyJay “Deathrow” Viral Video

