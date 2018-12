Lauryn Hill has announced that she’s pregnant once again with her sixth child.

The Fugees singer made the official announcement at her Detroit concert, telling fans,

“I’m going to be taking time off to give birth.”

The songstress has five children; 13-year-old Zion, 12-year-old Selah, 9-year-old Joshua, 7-year-old John, and 3-year-old Sarah.