Reported Kanye West, Jay-Z “Watch The Throne” Tracklisting Surfaces



A reported tracklisting from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne album has surfaced.

As previously reported, the album was scheduled to drop in February but will now be released in July.

Now according to Hip-Hop blog DubraOnTheRocks.com, the tracklisting has been released.

While the features are kept to minimum, the final tracklisting confirms a song with Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Check out the reported Watch The Throne tracklisitng below.

Do you believe it?

1. Lift Off (Feat. Beyonce & Bruno Mars)

2. Murder To Excellence

3. Illest MotherFawker Alive

4. Why I Love You So(Guilt Trip)

5. That Shyte Crazy

6. Living So Italian

7. Who Gonna Stop Me

8. Whole Lifetime

9. We Are Young

10. Anthem