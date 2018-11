Bad Meets Evil – “Fast Lane” ft. Eminem, Royce Da 5’9 [Video]



Slim Shady has returned with a stunning visual for Bad Meets Evil’s “Fast Lane.”

The Detroit spitters Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ make the rap world happy they reconciled when they’re going in like this. The video brings the clever wordplay to life as typography and slight animation are used brilliantly. Check out the video.