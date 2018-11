Beyonce Covers Dazed And Confused’s July Issue

Beyonce is the lastest celebrity to land the cover of “Dazed and Confused” magazine.

Mrs. Knowles-Carter is the July cover story for the publication and a promo video for the issue has been released.

The vid features a behind the scenes look at Bey as she gets dressed in her trailer and poses seductively with an ice cream cone.

Check out Bey’s Dazed And Confused cover below.

