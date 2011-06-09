Reports Surface That Rashard Lewis Slept With Lebron James Girlfriend

Lebron James is coming off of his worst postseason performance ever, and now reports related to yet another off the court drama could be the reason why.

According to Nette at 97.9 The Box, Rashard Lewis slept with Lebron’s girl Savannah while he was visiting South Beach. She says,

“I have a very reliable source who clubs and drinks with all of the athletes that come through Orlando. He was all over the Tiger Woods issue and knew what all happened with Tiger prior to it being released publicly. My buddy has a place in Orlando, Lake Nona to be exact, and he lives among some athletes that live there in Orlando. Needless to say he golfs, drinks, and parties with some of the best people in central Florida. So when word got to him while at the bar last night, he called me. Word got out while drinking with friends, that Rashard Lewis slept with Lebrons girl while visiting South Beach.”

ESPN’s analyst Stephen A. Smith recently said on his radio show that Lebron is going through personal off court issues and that it could possible be the reason for his ineffective play.

If the reports are true, this wouldn’t be the first time Lebron has suffered off court issues regarding women.

Last playoffs, it was reported that Lebron’s teammate Delonte West engaged in sexual acts with Lebron’s mother, causing speculation to Lebron’s poor performance in game 5 of the series.

Hip-Hop Wired will keep you updated as more information surfaces.