Rashard Lewis Denies Sleeping With Lebron James Girlfriend [Audio]

Rashard Lewis Did Not Sleep With Lebron James’ Baby Mama

Rashard Lewis is denying rumors that he’s been involved with Savannah Brinson, the longtime girlfriend of Lebron James.

As previously reported rumors swirled Thursday that the Washington Wizards forward slept with Brinson during a trip to South Beach.

Nnete of The Box Houston reported,

“I have a very reliable source who clubs and drinks with all of the athletes that come through Orlando. He was all over the Tiger Woods issue and knew what all happened with Tiger prior to it being released publicly. My buddy has a place in Orlando, Lake Nona to be exact, and he lives among some athletes that live there in Orlando. Needless to say he golfs, drinks, and parties with some of the best people in central Florida. So when word got to him while at the bar last night, he called me. Word got out while drinking with friends, that Rashard Lewis slept with Lebrons girl while visiting South Beach.”

Now Lewis is stepping up tot defend himself and called Qui West of The Box Houston to put the rumors to rest.

He tells West that’s he’s never even met Brinson and called her camp to make sure she was okay.

“Those rumors are 100% false, it’s not true. If anything they need to let the man play he’s trying to win a championship….I never met her before, I reached out to her….on their side of the camp they know it’s not true.”

The NBA player also made sure to mention that he does not have a Twitter page and has not been making comments about the issue. He adds that the NBA is like a sorority and he would never disrespect James.

“Completely false, we’re a sorority. We’re like brothers and you don’t do that to a brother. I would never cross that line.”

Listen to Rashard Lewis putting the rumors to rest below.