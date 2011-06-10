40 Glocc Says He May Expose Damaging Footage On Game

40 Glocc Plans To Expose Game?
G-Unit affiliate 40 Glocc, says he has some footage that may hurt Game’s reputation as a solid song writer, and Glocc says he may expose the Compton rapper.
40 Glocc, who recently got in a scuffle with Black Wall Street member Menace, says he has footage of 50 Cent writing Game’s heralded The Documentary LP.
40 recently tweeted:
“WHO WANNA SEE THE TAPE OF 50 cent WRITING GAME ALBUM!!..&I MAY JUST DROP IT AROUNT AUG 23RD JUST 2SHOW HOW N*GGAZ LIE..#Exposed”
Since their fallout, 50 Cent has persisted that he helped write Game’s album while Chuck Taylor was a fledgling rapper on the G-Unit label.
August 23 is the release date of Game’s fourth solo LP, The R.E.D. Album.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE