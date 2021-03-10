Rapper & Activist Obe Noir Shot & Killed In Houston

A shooting incident in Houston this past Monday (March 8) has left a local rapper and activist dead. Obe Noir, who was raised in the same housing projects as George Floyd, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the city’s downtown section.

Local publication The Houston Chronicle reports that Noir, real name Xavier Roberson was shot and killed in the early morning hours after a press release regarding the shooting was issued by the city’s press arm.

The outlet made mention of Noir’s ties to the region and noted that he was considered the “Nipsey Hussle of East Texas” due to his presence in the community, most especially the city’s Third Ward. Coupled with his music career and activism, it was clear by the outpouring of condolences from the likes of Trae The Truth and others that Noir was a beloved fixture in Houston.

Noir was also known as a strong basketball player and played for the Portuguese team, Titanes de Barranquilla, and aided in the squad winning the Colombian Professional Basketball title in their debut season in 2018. Noir also played for Texas Christian University and the University of South Alabama at the guard position and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee as a prep player.

Xavier “Obe Noir” Roberson was 31.

Photo: Family of Obi Noir/Courtesy