Cam’ron’s Got A Funny Fatal Attraction On His Hands

Looks like Cam’ron might’ve bitten off more than he could chew when he used some of his Pink Horse Power to turn out a PAWG soccer mom a few weeks back.

After posting a raunchy video of him and his “neighbor” getting their horse and carriage on and another of said carriage proclaiming her love of Black men on IG, it seems like Cam’s got a bone-a-fied stalker on his hands as she just can’t get enough of the Harlem rapper.

In some recent posts Cam is showing us how things have begun going left with his neighbor from 29C not only stalking his movements from outside her window, but even blowing up his doorbell and ultimately waiting for him in the parking lot of their apartment building. In one bird’s eye view of a video we can hear “29C” talking about having Cam’s “Black babies” as he pulls out of a parking lot while in another she rings on his doorbell while blowing up his phone at the same time.

“First of all, why are you calling me when you’re outside the door?!” Cam comedically yells.

Whether or not this is really real or just more promo for Pink Horse Power sexual enhancements is anyone’s guess (it probably is), but regardless if Cam keeps this up he’s going to have to turn this into a sitcom or something because it’s hella funny.

Check out the posts below and let us know if Cam is ODing or if you want more of this ridiculousness.