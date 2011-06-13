“The Loss Of The Rings” And Other Hilarious Miami Heat Memes [Photos]



Miami Heat Memes

The internet was on fire last night after news broke that The Dallas Mavericks beat The Miami Heat leaving Twitter flooded with photoshopped pictures from fans that couldn’t wait to get in on the Heat hate fest.

One of the most viewed Twit pics was one of Dallas MVP Dirk Nowitzki dressed as the lead from the movie ‘Lord Of The Rings’ and Lebron as Gollum—the character that continues to search unsuccessfully for a ring.

Along with ‘The Loss Of The Rings’, there were pictures of James added to the cast of ‘Basketball Wives’, animated pictures of Chris Bosh crying and one of The Big Three in pink jerseys.

Check out some of the best Miami slander pics below.

