Jay-Z & Kanye West Crash Sweet 16 In New York City

Jay-Z & Kanye Rock Sweet 16 In NYC

Jay-Z and Kanye West recently hit the stage Saturday (June 11) performing at an elaborate Sweet 16 birthday party in New York City at the Carlton Hotel.

The lavish party, held for Leslie Taylor (daughter of one of Jigga’s longtime business associates) was reportedly themed after the Oscar-winning film Black Swan, complete with ballerina’s dancing to ‘Ye’s “Runaway.”

Ryan Leslie even reportedly crashed the party, serenading Taylor with “Happy Birthday.”

Jay and Ye are said to be putting the finishing touches on their Watch The Throne album due out next month.