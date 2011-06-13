LeBron James Attacks Hating Fans: “They Have to Get Back to the Real World at Some Point” [Video]

LeBron To Hating Fans: Worry About Your Own Personal Problems

It started with “The Decision” which turned into a promise of multiple championships now that LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Miami Heat became the team of hate this season as Cleveland Cavalier fans led the charge against the constructed powerhouse of NBA all-stars. Despite the ups and downs of the season, LeBron and the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals taking game 1 as the favorites to win it all against the Dallas Mavericks.

Game 2 was marred by Dwyane and LeBron’s early celebration then a loss of a 15-point lead. Then after a game 4 loss, the two Heat superstars were criticized for making fun of Dallas MVP, Dirk Nowitzki who had a slight illness during the game. Dwyane was filmed coughing and he and LeBron seemingly teased Dirk for having a cold in 101-degree weather.

Dwyane responded, ”I actually did cough. And with the cameras being right there, we made a joke out of it because we knew you guys were going to blow it up. You did exactly what we knew. We never said Dirk’s name. I think he’s not the only one in the world who can get sick or have a cough.

We just had fun with the cameras being right in our face about the blowup of the incident, and it held to be true. You blew it up.”

And it was blown up just like Jason Terry’s claim that LeBron couldn’t defend him for an entire series.

Post game interview questions about LeBron’s lack of production late in games seemed to frustrate the young King who got defensive with a reporter that accused him of “shrinking.”

Throw in a “Now or Never” tweet and a mention of game 5 being the biggest game of his life and the media coverage surrounding the Akron-born athlete became intense. All of this would have been undermined if James would have produced on the court but unfortunately he didn’t show up in the 4th quarter of any game in the series and his team was defeated last night by the Mavericks.

Once again, King James was asked detailed questions about his efforts on the court and one concerning his haters that are happy about his failure.

James said, “…at the end of the day, all the people that were rooting on me to fail, at the end of the day, they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today. They have the same personal problems they had today. I’m going to continue to live the way I want to live and continue to do the things that I want to do with me and my family and be happy with that.

“They can get a few days or a few months or whatever the case may be on being happy about not only myself, but the Miami Heat not accomplishing their goal. But they have to get back to the real world at some point.”

Watch the video and tell us if you feel slighted as a basketball fan. Should LeBron have acknowledged that he’s still rich and famous while his haters are in “the real world?”