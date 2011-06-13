Lil Wayne And Drake To Perform At 2011 BET Awards

Lil Wayne And Drake Performing At BET Awards

Rap heavyweights Lil Wayne and Drake are joining Chris Brown, Jill Scott and Alicia Keys as performers for this year’s BET AWARDS ’11.

Lil Wayne, who is set to release his ninth album “Tha Carter IV” this August, received five nominations this year in the “Best Collaboration,” “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of the Year,” categories as well as two nods in the “Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice” category.

Also taking center stage at the BET AWARDS ’11, breakout talent Drake will go head-to-head with friend and mentor Lil Wayne in the “Best Collaboration,” “Best Male Hip Hop Artist and “Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice” categories.

The BET AWARDS ’11 will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and airs live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m.* from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA .

Fans are encouraged to watch the SHINING STARS: THE BET AWARDS NOMINATION SPECIAL, hosted by BET’s Pooch Hall (“The Game”) and R&B songstress Kelly Rowland, on Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.*