HHW Gaming: Feast Your Eyes On Paul George’s Nike PG5 PlayStation 5 Sneakers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A collaboration Nike won’t be suing anyone about.

Nike is continuing its partnership with PlayStation with Paul George’s latest signature sneaker, the PG5. Like previous iterations of the collab between the companies, each shoe signified something that George, a well-known avid fan of the PlayStation, loved about the console.

2018’s version of the shoe drew inspiration from Sony’s iconic DualShock controller. For the PG5, it makes perfect sense that it would take its cues from the still hard to obtain PlayStation 5 console, and it’s a very good-looking sneaker. Instagram sneaker news and media website LaceupHK shared photos of the upcoming shoe slated for a May release that comes in two distinct colorways.

Like the console, the sneakers take their cues from features gamers worldwide have come to recognize when they power on their PS5 consoles. For instance, the uppers are painted in a nebula blue, just like the console’s menu backdrop. It could also be a callback to the signature blue hue illuminating when the console is turned on. The white midsole is a nod to the console’s white plate’s while the black signifies the guts of the PS5, where all the key components are stored.

Of course, the PlayStation symbol, as well as Paul George’s logo, occupy the tongues of each sneaker. No word if these light up the PG2 PlayStation.

We will keep you updated when more release info is shared. You can step in the detailed photos below.

—

Photo: Nike/ LaceupHK