Woman With Knife Tried & Failed To Get Into Drake’s Toronto Mansion

The 35,000 square foot mansion sits on 2 acres of land under surveillance by private security. What the hell was she thinking?

Drake.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Drake may need to rethink his security system after an armed intruder came this close to breaking into his $100 million estate in Toronto earlier this week. 

According to Page Six, Deandre Chazlanette Davis was intercepted by private security outside of the mansion’s massive gates in a failed attempt to gain entry onto the property Tuesday afternoon.  During the altercation, Davis assaulted one guard with a metal pipe who did not sustain any injuries at the time. 

Sources claim as many as seven police cruisers arrived at Drake’s home before slapping handcuffs on her. 

“A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested,” a Toronto Police Department source told The Sun. “She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries. It is not clear what she was doing at the residence but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.”

 

The 39-year-old woman was charged with two counts of weapons dangerous and one count of assault with a weapon. 

No word if Drizzy was home inside his custom-built 35,000 square foot mansion during the invasion attempt, but he had no sort of communication with Davis during the crime.

This isn’t the “God’s Plan” rapper’s first time dealing with unwanted visitors at his home. In 2017, a 24-year-old woman was caught red-handed inside his Los Angeles home after breaking in and helping herself to his soda, water, and other refreshments.  Though she didn’t steal any items from his residence, cops arrested her on $100,000 bail. 

