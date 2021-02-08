Drake Stars In State Farm Commercial [Video]

Drake is dropping a new album in 2021, so expect to start seeing him everywhere. During the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 7), the 6 God was spotted starring in a new State Farm commercial.

The Toronto rapper and actor wasn’t alone as the spot also features Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who took an L during the big game, and Jake from State Farm, the newer Black guy version. The guys are sitting on the set of a commercial and discussing their body doubles.

While Mahomes’ quasi-doppleganger is quite un-athletic actor Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man, Rodgers’ is a cheesehead. Seriously, it’s Adrian Martinez aka “The Cheesehead.” Jake from State Farm’s double turns out to be Drake from State Farm. Sporting a red State Farm polo and khakis, while also taking interest in the craft services table, Drizzy is really into his role, which is non-speaking.

However, the real Jake from State Farm has to explain this concept to him to hilarious effect. “Stand-ins don’t have lines,” Jake tells Drake, only to get hated on while the Take Care rapper loudly bites into a piece of fruit.

The commercial was created by The Marketing Arm out of Chicago, and we must point out that Jake’s shirt is tighter than his stand-in’s. Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, is due out sometime this year. There have to be more Drake x State Farm commercials in store, right. Maybe a look with Chris Paul?

Until then, watch the full spot below.