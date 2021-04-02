Freddie Gibbs “Big Boss Rabbit,” Iggy Azalea ft. Tyga “Sip It” & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago Freddie Gibb’s took an L on Grammy night when he lost the “Best Rap Album” award to the Queensbridge King, Nasty Nas, but the Gary Indiana rapper took it all in stride and in his latest offering even borrows some tunes from the OG Hip-Hop Icon.

For the visuals to “Big Boss Rabbit,” Gibbs holds it down in his garage while rapping over a beat that sampled Nas’ classic cut “You’re Da Man.” Well, technically that song sampled “Sugar Man” but y’all know what we mean.

And just when you thought Iggy Azalea was done with the game she returns with some new visuals to the Tyga assisted “Sip It” where she turns a regular convenience store into a strip club with slushes. We wouldn’t trust those kind of beverages in a place like that. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young M.A, Nick Cannon featuring Kierra Sheard, and more.

FREDDIE GIBBS – “BIG BOSS RABBIT”

IGGY AZALEA FT. TYGA – “SIP IT”

YOUNG M.A – “SUCCESSFUL”

NICK CANNON FT. KIERRA SHEARD – “NO WEAPON”

BRAVO THE BAGCHASER FT. BLUEFACE & DRAKEO THE RULER – “STAY DANGEROUS”

FNF CHOP – “WALK DOWN”

KUTTEM REESE – “BE HERE”

SOSMULA – “VANILLA SKY”

NEZ – “TO THE MONEY”

LIL GOTIT – “TOOSIE”

JPDL & YOGI BEATS FT. RIDER SHAFIQUE – “MADNESS”

YUNGEEN ACE – “OPP BOYZ”

KEL$Z LUCHIE – “MICHIGAN DUNKS”

STEF – “MAKE YA HOLLA”

D KIST FT. TOOSII – “RACKS UP”

ARMANI JACKSON – “OUT OF MY BRAIN”

SIENNA LIGGINS – “THICC”

PRESSURE BOYZ FT. YOUNG LYRIC – “PRESSURE”

EDDIE KAINE & WAVY DA GHAWD – “NOT A GAME”

LIL HAITI FT. FLIPP DINERO – “WHERE THE CAP AT”