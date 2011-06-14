Beyonce Talks Being Shy, Being A Virgo

Beyonce’s Dazed And Confused Magazine Interview

More details of Beyonce’s spread in Dazed and Confused magazine have been released, including the platinum hit maker speaking on her issues with shyness.

As previously reported, Bey is the magazine’s July cover story and posed for photographers in designs by Tom Ford, Riccardo Tisci, Gareth Pugh, Haider Ackermann, Stefano Pilati and Marc Jacobs.

Coincidentally, the designers—who Beyonce notes are her favorites, got an opportunity to interview the singer and asked her a number of questions including what she does when she first wakes up.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up? (asked by Ricardo Tisc)

Usually I try to stay quiet and meditate. Not literally meditate. I mean lay in bed and think about everything I need to do, plus everything I learned from the previous day. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve literally fallen asleep with the blackberry in my hand because I’m up answering emails, coming up with marketing plans and looking at radio numbers. It’s really sad! My family is like, ‘Oh my God!’ I literally have pictures of me knocked out with my finger on the computer space bar!

Designer Tom Ford was more interested in the songstress’ personality traits however and asked her about her shyness while Gareth Pugh asked her about her astrological traits.

Are you shy? (Asked by Tom Ford)

I used to be very shy. I don’t think I’m shy any more. I get really uncomfortable when I’m not performing on the stage or on a photo shoot and have too many people looking at me expecting a performance. It make me kind of shut down and become shy. I’m happier to talk to people and try to learn something from them. I’m better at one-on-one conversations. I do become shy and a bit intimidated when it’s a large group of people, I definitely retreat. At a big dinner I just hope that no one expects anything from me. I wish I’d disappear.”



What Virgo characteristics do you have? (asked by Gareth Pugh)

I am a Virgo to the tee! I wonder what signs the other designers are? I like to think outside the box. I don’t believe in the answer ‘no’. I am extremely driven and extremely critical – sometimes overly critical. Sometimes it is one of the things that I have to work on. I am a control freak. I pay attention to details. When I do something I do it 100 per cent. I have high expectations of myself and expect the exact same thing of everyone around me. I’ve always been that way. I am all or nothing.

Beyonce’s issue of Dazed And Confused magazine is on stands now.