Teacher Suspended For Showing Eminem Video To 7th Graders

Teacher Suspended For Playing Eminem In Class

A Massachusetts teacher is in hot water today after she showed an Eminem video to her 7th grade class.

The unidentified teacher, who was teaching on media analysis, was asked not to return to school this week until police and administrators completed an investigation on the incident.

The teacher has reportedly never had disciplinary issues in her past ten years of teaching.

School superintendent Marianna O’Connor commented on the issue to The Boston Herald saying,

“This was during a media analysis section. There were a couple clips, movie clips or video clips, that may have been inappropriate. We’re finding out, now that we have interviewed students, that it had no nudity.”

O’Connor said the investigation started after a student told her father she’d seen objectionable material in class.

No word on what Eminem video was shown.