26-Year Veteran Police Officer Kimberly A. Potter Identified As Daunte Wright’s Killer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Daunte Wright’s killer has been identified, and she has a very sketchy past when it comes to police shootings.

As protests continued for a second night in the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following the unjust killing of Daunte Wright and a third night of unrest fully expected, Wright’s killer’s identity has been kept from the public for days. That was until Tuesday (Apr. 13). Following the release of body cam footage, we now know the person behind the so-called “accidental discharge” that took another unarmed Black man’s life.

Kimberly A. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department who just also happens to be president of the police union, has been identified as Wright’s killer. Potter has been placed on administrative leave, Police Chief Tim Gannon revealed in a statement, but it is unclear if she is still getting paid.

This isn’t her first time being involved in a questionable shooting either. The Star-Tribune reports that Potter was first on the scene when Kobe Dimock-Heisler was shot and killed back in 2019 after allegedly trying to attack the cops with a knife. According to the publication, she handled that situation by telling the officers involved to “exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body-worn cameras, and to not talk to each other,” an investigative report from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office revealed. Of course, both officer’s actions were considered to be justified.

It’s honestly ridiculous, but not surprising in the least bit, that she was still employed following that incident. Understandably so, Black folks in Minnesota are on edge and frankly tired as they await the verdict from the George Floyd trial, which has entered its third week, with many people already believing justice will not be served just based on the history of previous cases against killer cops.

Now, this.

We shall see how this situation with Officer Potter is handled.

—

Photo: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty