HHW Gaming: Cowabunga, ‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Back in March, fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were pleased to learn that their favorite heroes in a half-shell were returning in a retro-style beat-em-up adventure for PC and unspecified consoles. Now, we finally know one of them.

Announced during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase, the game, which is a love letter to retro gamers, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. To game will have players take control of either Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, or Donatello to fight the Foot Clan, Bebop, Rocksteady, and, of course, the Shredder in the button mashing adventure.

To celebrate the news, a new gameplay trailer was released showing each Ninja Turtle in action, giving us a glimpse of their special moves to dispatch their foes.

The game looks pretty solid, and that’s becuase Montreal-based Tribute Games developed it. The name should ring a bell becuase it was founded by Jonathan Lavigne and Justin Cyr, who previously worked on the classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Ubisoft’s 2007 Game Boy Advanced brawler TMNT. Tribute has also worked on other retro-inspired titles like Panzer Paladin, Flinthook, Wizorb, and Mercenary Kings.

So we’re expecting TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to be a fun and nostalgic experience.

We have no clue if the game is coming to current and next-gen consoles, but all signs point to that being the case. Stay tuned for more info on TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and peep the new gameplay trailer below.

Photo: Dotemu / Tribute Games